Dosa to Idli-7 yummy street foods from South India

Lifestyle
South India is known for its vibrant street food culture, offering a variety of delicious and flavoursome snacks. Here are seven popular South Indian street foods you must try:
A crispy rice and lentil crepe filled with a spiced potato filling typically served with coconut chutney and sambar.
Soft and fluffy steamed rice cakes made from fermented batter usually served with coconut chutney and sambar.
Deep-fried fritters made from a fermented urad dal batter, often served with coconut chutney and a hot cup of filter coffee.
Deep-fried lentil fritters with a crisp exterior and soft interior are often enjoyed with coconut chutney and sambar.
Spicy green chili peppers dipped in a chickpea flour batter and deep-fried until golden and crispy, served with chutney or spicy tomato sauce.
Also known as Golgappa or Puchka, this popular street snack consists of crispy hollow puris filled with a tangy tamarind water and spicy potato or chickpea filling.
A flavorful one-pot rice dish cooked with lentils, mixed vegetables, and a blend of spices topped with ghee or clarified butter.