Dosa to Idli-7 yummy street foods from South India

South India is known for its vibrant street food culture, offering a variety of delicious and flavoursome snacks. Here are seven popular South Indian street foods you must try:
 

Masala Dosa

A crispy rice and lentil crepe filled with a spiced potato filling typically served with coconut chutney and sambar.
 

Idli

Soft and fluffy steamed rice cakes made from fermented batter usually served with coconut chutney and sambar.
 

Mysore Bonda

Deep-fried fritters made from a fermented urad dal batter, often served with coconut chutney and a hot cup of filter coffee.
 

Vada

Deep-fried lentil fritters with a crisp exterior and soft interior are often enjoyed with coconut chutney and sambar.
 

Mirchi Bajji

Spicy green chili peppers dipped in a chickpea flour batter and deep-fried until golden and crispy, served with chutney or spicy tomato sauce.

Pani Puri

Also known as Golgappa or Puchka, this popular street snack consists of crispy hollow puris filled with a tangy tamarind water and spicy potato or chickpea filling.

Bisi Bele Bath

A flavorful one-pot rice dish cooked with lentils, mixed vegetables, and a blend of spices topped with ghee or clarified butter.

