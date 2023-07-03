Lifestyle
Tripura's famous snack is a spicy chicken curry cooked with bamboo shoots. The flavors are bold and aromatic, making it a must-try for those who enjoy a fiery kick in their snacks.
It is a mashed potato dish seasoned with mustard oil, onions, green chilies, and coriander leaves. It is simple yet incredibly satisfying, often served with rice or bread.
These steamed or fried dumplings filled with meat, vegetables, or cheese are an all-time favorite snack. Enjoy them with spicy tomato chutney or a tangy soy-based dip.
These rice-based cakes come in various forms, from steamed to fried, and are often filled with coconut, jaggery, or sesame.
Sanpiau is a made with soaked rice, coconut, and jaggery. It is often garnished with sesame seeds and enjoyed as a delightful treat.
Nagaland's answer to comfort food, Galho is a simple rice soup cooked with vegetables, smoked meat, and local spices. This hearty snack provides a warm and comforting experience.
It typically includes wheat or rice noodles, mixed vegetables, and meat or tofu, cooked in a flavorful broth. It's the perfect snack to warm you up on chilly evenings.