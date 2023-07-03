Lifestyle

7 herbal teas for flawless and clear skin

Why opt for herbal tea?

Herbal teas, known for their soothing and healing properties, can be a fantastic addition to your skincare regimen.

Green tea

It is a powerhouse of antioxidants, making it a go-to choice for healthy skin. The antioxidants help protect against damage, reduce inflammation, and combat signs of aging.

Lemon balm tea

It possesses antibacterial and antiviral properties, making it a great option for maintaining clear and healthy skin. It can help reduce inflammation, calm irritation.

Peppermint tea

It is known for its refreshing and cooling effects. It has antimicrobial properties that can help combat acne-causing bacteria and reduce oiliness. It can aid digestion too.

Lavender tea

It is renowned for its calming and stress-relieving properties. By reducing stress levels, lavender tea indirectly contributes to healthier skin. 

Hibiscus tea

Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, it can help boost collagen production, promote firmness, & improve skin. It also has mild exfoliating effect, aiding in cellular renewal.

Chamomile Tea

It is recognized for its calming and anti-inflammatory properties. It can help soothe irritated skin, reduce redness. Enjoy a cup to promote more balanced and even-toned skin.

Rosehip Tea

It is a rich source of vitamin C and antioxidants. It can help brighten the complexion, fade scars and hyperpigmentation, and promote overall skin rejuvenation.

