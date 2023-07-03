5 symptoms of sugar spike you SHOULDN'T ignore

Lifestyle
First sign of glucose spike is excessive thirst. Your body attempts to flush out excess sugar by increasing urine production, leading to more frequent trips to restroom.
High blood sugar levels can leave you feeling tired. When glucose is not adequately utilized by cells due to a lack of insulin or insulin resistance, your energy levels may drop.
Elevated blood sugar can affect the lenses in your eyes, causing temporary changes in your vision. You may experience blurred vision or difficulty focusing.
If you notice an increased heart rate without any apparent reason, it may be a sign of elevated blood sugar levels.
Your cells may still be deprived of energy they need, leading to persistent hunger pangs. This can result in overeating and subsequent difficulties in managing blood sugar levels.
It is important to note that symptoms may vary from person to person, and some individuals with diabetes may not experience any noticeable signs of a glucose spike.