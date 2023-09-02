Jupiter to Saturn: How much would a 50 kg man weigh on each planet

Lifestyle
Jupiter, with its enormous mass and strong gravity, has a much higher weight compared to Earth. Smaller planets like Mercury have lower gravity, leading to lighter weights
A man weighing 50 Kgs on Earth will weigh 18.84 kgs on Mercury
A man weighing 50 kgs on Earth will weigh 45.19 kgs on Venus
The weight is in reference to Earth's gravitational force
A man weighing 50 Kgs on Earth will weigh 18.97 kg on Mars
A man weighing 50 kgs on Earth will have a huge weight of 126.34 kgs on Jupiter due to its immense size and mass
A man weighing 50kgs on Earth will have a weight of 53.21 kgs on Saturn
A man having 50 kgs of weight on Earth will have a weight of 44.27 kgs on Uranus
A man weighing 50 kgs on Earth experiences a weight of 56.88 kgs on Neptune
50 kg person would weigh approximately 3.11 kilograms on Pluto due to its low gravity