Jupiter to Saturn: How much would a 50 kg man weigh on each planet

Jupiter, with its enormous mass and strong gravity, has a much higher weight compared to Earth. Smaller planets like Mercury have lower gravity, leading to lighter weights

Mercury

Mercury

A man weighing 50 Kgs on Earth will weigh 18.84 kgs on Mercury

Venus

Venus

A man weighing 50 kgs on Earth will weigh 45.19 kgs on Venus

Earth

Earth

The weight is in reference to Earth's gravitational force

Mars

Mars

A man weighing 50 Kgs on Earth will weigh 18.97 kg on Mars

Jupiter

Jupiter

A man weighing 50 kgs on Earth will have a huge weight of 126.34 kgs on Jupiter due to its immense size and mass

Saturn

Saturn

A man weighing 50kgs on Earth will have a weight of 53.21 kgs on Saturn

Uranus

Uranus

A man having 50 kgs of weight on Earth will have a weight of 44.27 kgs on Uranus

Neptune

Neptune

A man weighing 50 kgs on Earth experiences a weight of 56.88 kgs on Neptune

Pluto (Dwarf Planet)

Pluto (Dwarf Planet)

50 kg person would weigh approximately 3.11 kilograms on Pluto due to its low gravity

Image credits: Getty
