Briyani to Tandoori Chicken-9 Indian dishes to enjoy this weekend

Here are seven delicious North Indian dishes you can enjoy on Saturday and Sunday.
Spicy chickpea curry (chole) served with deep-fried bread (bhature). It's a classic North Indian street food dish.
A creamy lentil dish made with black lentils and kidney beans, cooked in a rich tomato and cream-based sauce. It's a vegetarian delight.
This puri has a stuffing of spices blended in urad dal. People enjoy this dish with chutney or vegetable curries.
A fragrant Indian rice dish, combines aromatic spices, tender meat or vegetables, and basmati rice into a flavorful one-pot masterpiece.
A popular North Indian breakfast item, aloo paratha consists of unleavened bread stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes, and it's typically served with yogurt, pickle, or butter.
A flavorful and aromatic lamb curry made with a blend of spices like cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon. It's a popular dish in Kashmiri cuisine.
Cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) marinated in yogurt and spices, skewered and grilled to perfection. It's a great vegetarian appetizer.
A creamy and tomato-based curry with tender pieces of chicken. It's rich, flavorful, and often enjoyed with naan or rice.
Chicken pieces marinated in a mixture of yogurt and spices, then cooked in a tandoor (clay oven) for a smoky and flavorful taste. It's a favorite appetizer or main course.