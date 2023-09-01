Lifestyle

7 authentic Indian brunch recipes to try

Image credits: Getty

1. Masala Dosa:

Crispy, golden dosas filled with a spiced potato filling make for a classic South Indian brunch. Serve with coconut chutney and sambar for the full experience.

Image credits: Pexels

2. Poha:

Popular Maharashtrian dish, poha consists of flattened rice flakes cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and a medley of spices. 

Image credits: Getty

3. Chole Bhature:

Indulge in North Indian comfort food with chole (spicy chickpea curry) and bhature (deep-fried bread). It's a hearty and satisfying brunch option.

Image credits: Image: Pexels

4. Aloo Paratha:

Aloo parathas are filled with a spiced potato mixture. Serve with yogurt and pickle for an extra kick of flavor.

Image credits: Getty

5. Idli and Sambar:

Soft and fluffy idlis served with piping hot sambar and coconut chutney are a South Indian brunch staple. The combination of flavors is simply irresistible.

Image credits: Pexels

6. Kachori

These deep-fried, flaky pastries filled with spiced dal or peas are a delightful treat. Pair them with tamarind chutney for a burst of sweet and tangy goodness.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

7. Misal Pav:

Originating from Maharashtra, misal pav is a spicy curry made from sprouted lentils and served with pav (bread rolls). Garnish with farsan (crunchy toppings) and fresh coriander.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One