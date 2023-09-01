Lifestyle
Crispy, golden dosas filled with a spiced potato filling make for a classic South Indian brunch. Serve with coconut chutney and sambar for the full experience.
Popular Maharashtrian dish, poha consists of flattened rice flakes cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and a medley of spices.
Indulge in North Indian comfort food with chole (spicy chickpea curry) and bhature (deep-fried bread). It's a hearty and satisfying brunch option.
Aloo parathas are filled with a spiced potato mixture. Serve with yogurt and pickle for an extra kick of flavor.
Soft and fluffy idlis served with piping hot sambar and coconut chutney are a South Indian brunch staple. The combination of flavors is simply irresistible.
These deep-fried, flaky pastries filled with spiced dal or peas are a delightful treat. Pair them with tamarind chutney for a burst of sweet and tangy goodness.
Originating from Maharashtra, misal pav is a spicy curry made from sprouted lentils and served with pav (bread rolls). Garnish with farsan (crunchy toppings) and fresh coriander.