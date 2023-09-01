Lifestyle

Ruby-throated to Sword-billed: 7 types of Humming Birds

Seven diverse hummingbird species, from Ruby-throated in North America to Sword-billed in South America, exhibit unique characteristics

Image credits: Instagram/Getty

Ruby-throated Hummingbird

These hummingbirds are found primarily in eastern North America and are known for the bright ruby-red patch on the throat of males

Image credits: Getty

Rufous Hummingbird

Rufous Hummingbirds are known for their striking rufous or coppery-orange plumage. They have a broad range that includes western North America

Image credits: Pexel

Anna's Humming Bird

Native to the western coast of North America, from Alaska to Baja California. They have iridescent green feathers and males have a rose-pink crown and throat

Image credits: Pexel

Black-chinned Humming Bird

Found in western North America, the Black-chinned Hummingbird is named for the black chin feathers in males. They often have iridescent green plumage

Image credits: Pexel

Violet-crowned Hummingbird

Native to parts of the southwestern United States and into Central America, this species is known for its violet crown and vibrant green plumage

Image credits: Pexel

Sword-billed Hummingbird

Found in the Andes Mountains of South America, the Sword-billed Hummingbird is unique due to its exceptionally long bill, which is longer than its body

Image credits: Pexel

Broad-tailed Hummingbird

These hummingbirds are found in mountainous regions of western North America. They have striking iridescent green plumage and males have a distinctive, buzzy call

Image credits: Pexel
