Ruby-throated to Sword-billed: 7 types of Humming Birds

Lifestyle
Seven diverse hummingbird species, from Ruby-throated in North America to Sword-billed in South America, exhibit unique characteristics
These hummingbirds are found primarily in eastern North America and are known for the bright ruby-red patch on the throat of males
Rufous Hummingbirds are known for their striking rufous or coppery-orange plumage. They have a broad range that includes western North America
Native to the western coast of North America, from Alaska to Baja California. They have iridescent green feathers and males have a rose-pink crown and throat
Found in western North America, the Black-chinned Hummingbird is named for the black chin feathers in males. They often have iridescent green plumage
Native to parts of the southwestern United States and into Central America, this species is known for its violet crown and vibrant green plumage
Found in the Andes Mountains of South America, the Sword-billed Hummingbird is unique due to its exceptionally long bill, which is longer than its body
These hummingbirds are found in mountainous regions of western North America. They have striking iridescent green plumage and males have a distinctive, buzzy call