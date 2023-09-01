Lifestyle

Ladakh to Coorg: 7 best places to visit in India during September

India in September offers a diverse range of destinations due to the end of the monsoon season and pleasant weather.

Leh-Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir

The skies are clear, and the landscapes are breathtaking after the monsoon. Explore pristine lakes, high mountain passes, and unique Buddhist culture.

Kerala

The backwaters of Kerala are lush and rejuvenated post-monsoon. Experience serene boat rides and Ayurvedic treatments amidst lush greenery.

Goa

September marks the beginning of the off-season in Goa, meaning fewer crowds and better deals on accommodations. Enjoy the beaches, water sports, and vibrant nightlife.

Rajasthan

The deserts of Rajasthan are more comfortable to explore in September with cooler temperatures. Visit Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jaisalmer for their historical and architectural wonders.

Varanasi

Witness the spiritual aura of Varanasi along the ghats of the Ganges. The weather is milder, making it easier to explore the city's rich culture and history.

Darjeeling, West Bengal

The tea gardens of Darjeeling are at their best in September. Enjoy the lush green hills, cool weather, and scenic train rides.

Coorg, Karnataka

Known as the 'Scotland of India', Coorg is ideal for nature lovers. The coffee plantations, waterfalls, and lush forests are a treat during this season.

