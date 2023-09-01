Ladakh to Coorg: 7 best places to visit in India during September

Lifestyle
India in September offers a diverse range of destinations due to the end of the monsoon season and pleasant weather.
The skies are clear, and the landscapes are breathtaking after the monsoon. Explore pristine lakes, high mountain passes, and unique Buddhist culture.
The backwaters of Kerala are lush and rejuvenated post-monsoon. Experience serene boat rides and Ayurvedic treatments amidst lush greenery.
September marks the beginning of the off-season in Goa, meaning fewer crowds and better deals on accommodations. Enjoy the beaches, water sports, and vibrant nightlife.
The deserts of Rajasthan are more comfortable to explore in September with cooler temperatures. Visit Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jaisalmer for their historical and architectural wonders.
Witness the spiritual aura of Varanasi along the ghats of the Ganges. The weather is milder, making it easier to explore the city's rich culture and history.
The tea gardens of Darjeeling are at their best in September. Enjoy the lush green hills, cool weather, and scenic train rides.
Known as the 'Scotland of India', Coorg is ideal for nature lovers. The coffee plantations, waterfalls, and lush forests are a treat during this season.