Jupiter to Saturn: 8 planets and their ranking according to sizes

Jupiter to Pluto, the 9 planets differ in size and features. From Jupiter's massive storms to Pluto's dwarf planet status, let's rank the planets according to their sizes

Jupiter

Has a diameter of approximately 139,822 kilometers (86,881 miles). It is the largest planet in the solar system, known for its massive size and powerful storms

Saturn

Has a diameter of approximately 116,464 kilometers (72,367 miles). Is known for its stunning ring system, composed of ice and rock particles

Uranus

Has a diameter of approximately 50,724 kilometers (31,518 miles). It's unique for its sideways rotation, it is an ice giant with a blue-green hue

Neptune

Has a diameter of approximately 49,244 kilometers (30,598 miles). It is another ice giant, it has a deep blue color and is known for its strong winds and dark storms

Earth

Has a diameter of approximately 12,742 kilometers (7,918 miles). It is the only known planet with abundant liquid water on its surface and capable of supporting life

Venus

The diameter is approximately 12,104 kilometers (7,521 miles). Is known for its extremely hot and thick atmosphere, making it the hottest planet in the solar system

Mars

Has a diameter of Approximately 6,779 kilometers (4,212 miles). Known as the "Red Planet," it has a thin atmosphere and surface features like canyons, volcanoes, and dry riverbeds

Mercury

Has a diameter of approximately 4,880 kilometers (3,032 miles). It is the closest planet to the Sun and has extreme temperature variations between its day and night sides

Pluto

Has a diameter of approximately 2,377 kilometers (1,474 miles). Is classified dwarf planet, located in the Kuiper Belt and is known for its small size

