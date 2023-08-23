Jupiter to Saturn: 8 biggest planets of our Solar System

Lifestyle
Let's find out the biggest planets of our Milky Way along with their sizes relative to Earth's. Jupiter and Saturn hold the record for being the largest planets in our solar system
According to NASA, Jupiter is (69,911 km / 43,441 miles). That is 1,120% the size of Earth. It is the biggest planet in our Solar system
Saturn holds the second spot with (58,232 km / 36,184 miles). It is 945% the size of Earth
Uranus holds the 3rd spot with (25,362 km / 15,759 miles). It is 400% the size of Earth
Neptune is the 5th biggest planet with (24,622 km / 15,299 miles). It is 388% the size of Earth
Our home holds the 6th Place with (6,371 km / 3,959 miles)
Venus is at the 7th spot with (6,052 km / 3,761 miles). It is 95% the size of Earth
Mars comes next with (3,390 km / 2,460 miles). It is 53% the size of Earth
Mercury is the smallest planet with (2,440 km / 1,516 miles). It is 38% the size of Earth