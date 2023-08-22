Lifestyle

Black Pepper to Ginger: 6 spices to reduce high blood sugar

Black Pepper to Ginger are 6 spices promoting blood sugar control. Compounds like piperine, gingerol enhance insulin sensitivity

Image credits: Pexel

Garlic

Allicin, the active ingredient in garlic, possesses anti-diabetic properties. It may increase insulin sensitivity and reduce insulin resistance

Image credits: Pexel

Black Pepper

Image credits: Pexel

Fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds are known for their soluble fiber content, which slows down carbohydrate digestion and absorption leading to gradual glucose release and improved insulin response

Image credits: Getty

Cinnamon

Contains bioactive compounds that enhance insulin sensitivity, helping to regulate blood sugar levels. It may lower fasting blood sugar and improve glucose tolerance

Image credits: Pexel

Ginger

Rich in gingerol, ginger exhibits anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It can increase insulin sensitivity, leading to improved glucose uptake by cells

Image credits: Pexel

Oregano

Oregano contains compounds like flavonoids and polyphenols that have been linked to glucose-lowering effects. These antioxidants may help increase insulin sensitivity

Image credits: Pexel
Find Next One