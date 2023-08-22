Black Pepper to Ginger: 6 spices to reduce high blood sugar

Lifestyle
Black Pepper to Ginger are 6 spices promoting blood sugar control. Compounds like piperine, gingerol enhance insulin sensitivity
Allicin, the active ingredient in garlic, possesses anti-diabetic properties. It may increase insulin sensitivity and reduce insulin resistance
Fenugreek seeds are known for their soluble fiber content, which slows down carbohydrate digestion and absorption leading to gradual glucose release and improved insulin response
Contains bioactive compounds that enhance insulin sensitivity, helping to regulate blood sugar levels. It may lower fasting blood sugar and improve glucose tolerance
Rich in gingerol, ginger exhibits anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It can increase insulin sensitivity, leading to improved glucose uptake by cells
Oregano contains compounds like flavonoids and polyphenols that have been linked to glucose-lowering effects. These antioxidants may help increase insulin sensitivity