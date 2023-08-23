7 easy to grow flowers that you can add in your home garden

Lifestyle
Marigolds are known for their cheerful hues and resilience. They come in various sizes and colors, making them a popular choice for both borders and containers.
Pansies are beloved for their distinct "faces" and bright colors. These cool-weather flowers can bring charm to your garden during fall, winter, and spring.
Zinnias are easy to grow from seeds and offer a burst of color. They come in a range of sizes and shapes, making them versatile for garden beds and cutting gardens.
Sunflowers are iconic for their towering stems and cheerful blooms. They thrive in full sun and can add a touch of sunshine to any garden.
Petunias are popular for their cascading growth habit and a wide range of colors. They are perfect for hanging baskets and container gardening.
Sweet alyssum is known for its delicate, fragrant blooms that attract beneficial insects. It's perfect for edging, borders, and rock gardens.
Daffodils are early spring bloomers that bring a touch of elegance to gardens. Plant the bulbs in the fall for a burst of color in the following spring.