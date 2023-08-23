Lifestyle

7 easy to grow flowers that you can add in your home garden

Image credits: Freepik

1. Marigolds (Tagetes)

Marigolds are known for their cheerful hues and resilience. They come in various sizes and colors, making them a popular choice for both borders and containers.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Pansies (Viola tricolor)

Pansies are beloved for their distinct "faces" and bright colors. These cool-weather flowers can bring charm to your garden during fall, winter, and spring.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Zinnias (Zinnia elegans)

Zinnias are easy to grow from seeds and offer a burst of color. They come in a range of sizes and shapes, making them versatile for garden beds and cutting gardens.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Sunflowers (Helianthus annuus)

Sunflowers are iconic for their towering stems and cheerful blooms. They thrive in full sun and can add a touch of sunshine to any garden.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Petunias (Petunia x hybrida)

Petunias are popular for their cascading growth habit and a wide range of colors. They are perfect for hanging baskets and container gardening.

Image credits: Freepik

6. Sweet Alyssum (Lobularia maritima)

Sweet alyssum is known for its delicate, fragrant blooms that attract beneficial insects. It's perfect for edging, borders, and rock gardens.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Daffodils (Narcissus spp.)

Daffodils are early spring bloomers that bring a touch of elegance to gardens. Plant the bulbs in the fall for a burst of color in the following spring.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One