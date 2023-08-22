Lifestyle
Taste Atlas, a travel guide for traditional cuisine, compiled a list of the "worst-rated Indian street foods."
Consists of a puri shell that is hollowed out, then stuffed with potatoes, chaat masala, onions, and a variety of chutneys before it is finished with yogurt, sev.
The second item on the list is a Madhya Pradesh-based snack called sev. This snack is characterised by its spiciness, savoury nature, and noodle-like texture.
Gujarat's dabeli took the third place. On the website, it is said that "Dabeli combines toasted ladi pav buns with a filling made with mashed potatoes and a spice mix."
The sandwich is constructed by spreading green chutney. In between, a delightful amalgamation of vegetables and spices comes together, including potatoes, tomatoes & more.
The meal is often prepared with eggs, oil, onions, cumin seeds, chilli peppers, garam masala spices, red chilli powder, turmeric, ginger, garlic, and coriander leaves.
The dish originates from North India and consists of savory lentil-based fried balls (vadas) that are soaked in dahi. It is popular at festive occasions such as weddings.
These crunchy Indian fritters are made with mashed potatoes, roasted and crushed peanuts, soaked tapioca pearls, and a variety of spices.
Combines fried wafers (papri), tamarind and mint chutney, potatoes, yoghurt, and chickpeas. The dish is a common street food item.
Paranthas have long been revered as a staple breakfast item in North India, notably in Punjab. Gobi Parantha took the 9th spot.
Bonda, also referred to as Potato Bonda, a petite deep-fried snack from southern India, takes the 10th spot.