Hydration to Weight management: 5 benefits of Sweet Lime

Sweet lime is rich in vitamin C, an antioxidant that helps boost the immune system, promote healthy skin, and aid in wound healing
The dietary fiber content in sweet lime can contribute to improved digestive health. Fiber helps prevent constipation, promotes regular bowel movements
Sweet lime has a high water content, which makes it a good choice for staying hydrated. Proper hydration is essential for various bodily functions
Sweet lime is low in calories and contains negligible fat, making it a suitable choice for those aiming to manage their weight
The vitamin C and antioxidants in sweet lime can contribute to healthier and more vibrant skin by supporting collagen production