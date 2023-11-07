Jerusalem to Isfahan: 7 places to visit in West Asia

Lifestyle
Dubai's luxury, to Jerusalem's spirituality, Isfahan's art everything combined makes West Asia a great place to explore
The ancient city of Petra is known for it's rose-red rock cut architrcture, it's an UNESCO World Heritage site
Visit the Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, and explore the rich Emirati culture
Muscat is famous for it's wonderful beaches, historical forts and grand mosques
Explore the desert landscapes of Wadi Rum, also known as the Valley of the Moon. Go on jeep safaris, camp under the stars, and experience the unique desert environment
Isfahan is know for the Imam Square, Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, and the stunning bridges that cross the Zayandeh River. The city is known for its intricate Persian art and culture
Jerusalem holds religious significance for Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. Explore historical sites like the Western Wall, Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and the Dome of the Rock
Witness the otherworldly landscapes of Cappadocia, with its unique rock formations, underground cities, and hot air balloon rides