Jerusalem to Isfahan: 7 places to visit in West Asia

Dubai's luxury, to Jerusalem's spirituality, Isfahan's art everything combined makes West Asia a great place to explore

Petra, Jordan

The ancient city of Petra is known for it's rose-red rock cut architrcture, it's an UNESCO World Heritage site

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Visit the Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, and explore the rich Emirati culture

Muscat, Oman

Muscat is famous for it's wonderful beaches, historical forts and grand mosques

Wadi Rum, Jordan

Explore the desert landscapes of Wadi Rum, also known as the Valley of the Moon. Go on jeep safaris, camp under the stars, and experience the unique desert environment

Isfahan, Iran

Isfahan is know for the Imam Square, Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, and the stunning bridges that cross the Zayandeh River. The city is known for its intricate Persian art and culture

Jerusalem, Israel

Jerusalem holds religious significance for Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. Explore historical sites like the Western Wall, Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and the Dome of the Rock

Cappadocia, Turkey

Witness the otherworldly landscapes of Cappadocia, with its unique rock formations, underground cities, and hot air balloon rides

