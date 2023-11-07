Lifestyle

Janpath to Dilli Haat-7 popular markets for Diwali shopping in Delhi

Delhi comes alive with Diwali decorations and special bargains in various marketplaces and retail centres. Here are seven well-known locations for Diwali shopping in Delhi.

Image credits: Getty

Chandni Chowk

Known for its lively ambience and little passageways, this busy market is located in Old Delhi. The market is a must-visit location because of its exquisite Diwali decorations.
 

Image credits: Getty

Janpath Market

Both residents and visitors enjoy shopping in Janpath. It is well-known for its distinctive and varied selection of apparel, handicrafts, and accessories.

Image credits: Getty

Khan Market

Khan Market is an excellent area to shop for high-end apparel, accessories, and gourmet food products. It is well-known for its luxury boutiques and designer retailers.

Image credits: Getty

Sarojini Nagar

Offering a large selection of apparel, accessories, and home décor products, Sarojini Nagar is another affordable shopping location.

Image credits: Getty

Lajpat Nagar

Lajpat Nagar is well-known for its reasonably priced, apparel, accessories, and home furnishings. It's a location for jewellery, clothing, and other necessities during Diwali.

Image credits: Getty

Meena Bazaar

Known for its traditional Indian clothing, including sarees, suits, lehengas, and more, Meena Bazaar is situated close to Jama Masjid.

Image credits: Getty

Dilli Haat

Dilli Haat is a well-known outdoor marketplace that features an array of traditional handicrafts and handloom goods from several Indian regions.

Image credits: Getty
