Karanji to Shankarpali: 7 Maharashtrian sweets made during Diwali

Basundi is made by simmering milk and reducing it to a thick consistency, then sweetening it with sugar and adding aromatic ingredients like cardamom and saffron.
Shankarpali, also known as Shakkar Para, are crispy, bite-sized sweets enjoyed during Diwali in Maharashtra. It is made from a dough of all-purpose flour, sugar, ghee, and milk.
Rava Ladoo is a quick and easy sweet prepared during Diwali. It's made from semolina (rava), ghee, sugar, and flavored with cardamom.
Puran Poli is a popular Maharashtrian sweet prepared during Diwali. It's a flatbread stuffed with a sweet mixture of chana dal, jaggery, and aromatic spices like cardamom.
Karanji, also known as Gujiya in other parts of India, is a crescent-shaped deep-fried sweet pastry. The filling typically consists of grated coconut, jaggery, and spices.
Kaju Katli is a common sight during Diwali celebrations in Maharashtra. This diamond-shaped confection is made from ground cashews, sugar, and a touch of cardamom.
Anarsa is a traditional Maharashtrian sweet made from rice flour and jaggery.