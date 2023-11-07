Lifestyle

Diwali 2023: Confetti poppers to sparklers, eco-friendly crackers

Green crackers

Green crackers are firecrackers with a smaller shell, no ash, and/or chemicals such as dust suppressants to reduce emissions, particularly particulate matter. 

Confetti poppers

When popped, these crackers release bright confetti and streamers. They are safe and make little noise.

Sparklers

Eco-friendly sparklers help celebrate beautiful, gleaming effects without the need for loud bangs. They are frequently made using low-emission formulas.

Eco-friendly rockets

Some eco-friendly rockets are designed to emit as little noise and pollution as possible while displaying a light show when launched.

