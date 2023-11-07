Diwali 2023: Confetti poppers to sparklers, eco-friendly crackers

Lifestyle
Green crackers are firecrackers with a smaller shell, no ash, and/or chemicals such as dust suppressants to reduce emissions, particularly particulate matter.
When popped, these crackers release bright confetti and streamers. They are safe and make little noise.
Eco-friendly sparklers help celebrate beautiful, gleaming effects without the need for loud bangs. They are frequently made using low-emission formulas.
Some eco-friendly rockets are designed to emit as little noise and pollution as possible while displaying a light show when launched.