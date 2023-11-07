7 home remedies to get rid of migraine and headache

Lifestyle
Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga to reduce stress and promote overall well-being.
Applying a cold compress to your forehead can help constrict blood vessels and reduce inflammation, which can relieve headache pain.
Dilute a few drops of peppermint oil with a carrier oil (like coconut oil) and apply it to your forehead, and the back of your neck.
Some people find relief from headaches using aromatherapy. Essential oils like lavender, eucalyptus, and chamomile can be diffused or inhaled to relax and soothe.
Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce headaches.
A small amount of caffeine can sometimes help relieve a headache.
Dehydration can trigger headaches, so make sure you drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day.