7 home remedies to get rid of migraine and headache

Relaxation Techniques:

 Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga to reduce stress and promote overall well-being.

Cold Compress:

Applying a cold compress to your forehead can help constrict blood vessels and reduce inflammation, which can relieve headache pain.
 

Peppermint Oil:

 Dilute a few drops of peppermint oil with a carrier oil (like coconut oil) and apply it to your forehead, and the back of your neck.
 

Aromatherapy:

Some people find relief from headaches using aromatherapy. Essential oils like lavender, eucalyptus, and chamomile can be diffused or inhaled to relax and soothe.
 

Ginger Tea:

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce headaches. 

Caffeine:

A small amount of caffeine can sometimes help relieve a headache. 
 

Stay Hydrated:

Dehydration can trigger headaches, so make sure you drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day.
 

