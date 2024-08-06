Lifestyle
Hold the javelin with your index and middle fingers on the back, and your thumb and ring finger supporting the sides. The grip should be firm but not tight for a smooth release.
Start with a balanced stance, feet shoulder-width apart. Your non-throwing side should be slightly forward. This stance sets the foundation for a powerful and controlled throw.
Extend your throwing arm fully behind you, then rotate your shoulder and hip, leading with your elbow for a clean release.
The run-up should be smooth and controlled, with a focus on maintaining speed and balance.
As you transition from the run-up to the throw, your body should be slightly angled back with your weight shifting from your rear foot to your front foot.
Release the javelin with a flick of the wrist and a strong push from the shoulder. The release should be at between 30-36 degrees angle to maximize distance and accuracy.