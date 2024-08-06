Lifestyle

Want to travel like a millionaire with Rs 1000? visit THIS country

Travel like a millionaire in Vietnam

Discover how you can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle on a budget in Vietnam, where the value of your money stretches far.

Why Vietnam? A budget traveller's dream

Vietnam offers stunning beaches, lakes, and jungles at incredibly affordable prices. Perfect for budget-conscious adventurers!

High value for your Rupee

With 300 Vietnamese Dong equaling 1 Indian Rupee, your money goes a long way. Enjoy a lavish lifestyle even with a modest budget.

Delicious street food and Rich culture

Vietnam is renowned for its tasty street food and vibrant culture. Experience local cuisine and traditions without spending a fortune.

Top places to visit in Vietnam

Explore must-see destinations like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Sapa, and Ha Long Bay, each offering unique experiences.
 

Best time to visit: December to January

Celebrate the New Year in Vietnam, where festivities are more affordable compared to other destinations.

Affordable travel tips

Direct flights from Delhi start at around Rs 8,466. Stay in hostels and enjoy meals for about Rs 1000 per day.

Experience luxury on a budget

Enjoy a rich travel experience in Vietnam, where your money goes further and every moment feels luxurious.

