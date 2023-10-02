Lifestyle

7 steps to achieve clear glass skin at home

Image credits: Pexels

1. Cleanse Thoroughly:

Clear skin begins with a clean canvas. Use a gentle cleanser suitable for your skin type to remove makeup, dirt, and impurities from your face, preferably twice a day.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Exfoliate Regularly:

Exfoliation removes dead skin cells, allowing fresh, radiant skin to surface. Use a mild exfoliator 2-3 times a week to avoid over-exfoliating, which can cause irritation.

Image credits: freepik

3. Hydrate Adequately:

Keeping your skin well-hydrated is essential for a glassy complexion. Use a hydrating moisturizer daily, and consider incorporating a hydrating serum into your routine.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Sun Protection:

Sun damage can mar your skin's clarity. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 daily, even on cloudy days.

Image credits: Getty

5. Nourish with Antioxidants:

Foods rich in antioxidants, such as fruits and vegetables, help combat free radicals and promote skin health. Include a variety of these foods in your diet.

Image credits: Getty

6. Gentle Cleansing Routine:

Avoid harsh cleansers that strip your skin of its natural oils. Opt for products that maintain your skin's pH balance.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Double Cleansing:

Incorporate double cleansing into your nighttime routine. Start with an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup and sunscreen, followed by a gentle water-based cleanser.

Image credits: Freepik
