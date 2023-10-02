7 steps to achieve clear glass skin at home

Lifestyle
Clear skin begins with a clean canvas. Use a gentle cleanser suitable for your skin type to remove makeup, dirt, and impurities from your face, preferably twice a day.
Exfoliation removes dead skin cells, allowing fresh, radiant skin to surface. Use a mild exfoliator 2-3 times a week to avoid over-exfoliating, which can cause irritation.
Keeping your skin well-hydrated is essential for a glassy complexion. Use a hydrating moisturizer daily, and consider incorporating a hydrating serum into your routine.
Sun damage can mar your skin's clarity. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 daily, even on cloudy days.
Foods rich in antioxidants, such as fruits and vegetables, help combat free radicals and promote skin health. Include a variety of these foods in your diet.
Avoid harsh cleansers that strip your skin of its natural oils. Opt for products that maintain your skin's pH balance.
Incorporate double cleansing into your nighttime routine. Start with an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup and sunscreen, followed by a gentle water-based cleanser.