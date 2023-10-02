Lifestyle

7 popular temples in South India

South India is renowned for its rich cultural and religious heritage, and it's home to many temples that attract devotees and tourists alike.

Ramanathaswamy Temple, Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu

Situated on Rameswaram Island, this temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the 12 Jyotirlinga shrines. The temple's sacred waters are believed to have healing properties.
 

Meenakshi Amman Temple, Madurai, Tamil Nadu

This temple complex is dedicated to Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar. The temple's intricate architecture and sculptures are a testament to Dravidian art and culture.
 

Guruvayur Temple, Guruvayur, Kerala

This temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna and is one of the most important pilgrimage sites for Krishna devotees in South India. 

Sabarimala Temple, Sabarimala, Kerala

This temple is of Lord Ayyappa and is located in the dense forests of the Western Ghats. It's famous for the annual pilgrimage known as the Sabarimala Makaravilakku festival.
 

Venkateswara Temple, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh

This temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara (a form of Lord Vishnu), is one of the most visited and wealthiest temples in the world. 

Brihadeeswarar Temple, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

Also known as the Big Temple, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It's renowned for its massive Nandi statue and a grand, towering shikhara (spire).
 

Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Known for its luxury, this temple is dedicated to Lord Padmanabhaswamy. It gained international attention due to its treasure trove of wealth discovered in its underground vaults.
 

