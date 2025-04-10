Lifestyle
If you are going to the stadium to watch the IPL match with your friends or want to watch the match in a club, you can carry this type of bodycon high neck top and letter shorts.
For a stylish look during the IPL match, you can wear a waistcoat top with white vertical stripes on a black base. Wear a frilled micro mini skirt with it.
To flaunt your figure like Jasmin Walia, you can wear a black net bodycon dress. Transparent fabric has been used in it.
For a comfortable and cool look during the IPL match, you can wear white loose pants. Complete your look by wearing a white short bodycon top with it.
Like Jasmin, you can wear pink and white checks shorts during the IPL match. Wear a white full sleeves crop top with it.
Black color will give you a very classy and royal look. You can wear a bodycon short dress in a black base, which is made in an off-shoulder pattern.
You can wear a one-side slit bodycon skirt in net fabric. Adopt a very classy look by wearing a deep neck top with it.
