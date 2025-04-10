Lifestyle

Copy Jasmin Walia's looks for the IPL match

If you are going to the stadium to watch the IPL match with your friends or want to watch the match in a club, you can carry this type of bodycon high neck top and letter shorts.

Micro mini skirt with vest top

For a stylish look during the IPL match, you can wear a waistcoat top with white vertical stripes on a black base. Wear a frilled micro mini skirt with it.

Black net bodycon dress

To flaunt your figure like Jasmin Walia, you can wear a black net bodycon dress. Transparent fabric has been used in it.

Loose pants + crop top

For a comfortable and cool look during the IPL match, you can wear white loose pants. Complete your look by wearing a white short bodycon top with it.

Wearing shorts and top

Like Jasmin, you can wear pink and white checks shorts during the IPL match. Wear a white full sleeves crop top with it.

Black off shoulder bodycon dress

Black color will give you a very classy and royal look. You can wear a bodycon short dress in a black base, which is made in an off-shoulder pattern.

Bodycon skirt top

You can wear a one-side slit bodycon skirt in net fabric. Adopt a very classy look by wearing a deep neck top with it.

