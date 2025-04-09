Lifestyle
Nora Fatehi knows about fashion along with dancing. Her bold fashion adds life to sarees and lehengas. Check out her fancy blouse designs.
A golden blouse is a must-have. It fits every look. Nora carried it on a deep neck, choose it on a V neck if you want. Available readymade.
For a party wear blouse, sequin work is perfect. The actress styled it with one strip. Choose according to your choice. Blouses available for ₹500-₹1000.
Padded blouses add boldness. If you want to impress your husband, it's a great option. Style it with a saree or lehenga for a hot look.
Mirror work blouses are a fashion statement. Buy a blouse with heavy embroidery for ₹1000. Minimal makeup and a sheer saree will look great.
If you like celeb fashion, wear a bustier blouse like Nora Fatehi. It looks sexy without being revealing. Get it stitched instead of buying.
For a traditional first night look, choose a full sleeve floral blouse with sequin work. It has a three-dimensional print. Such blouses are expensive.
