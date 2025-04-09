Lifestyle

Sparkle on Your Wedding Night with Nora's Blouse Designs!

Nora Fatehi's Blouse Design

Nora Fatehi knows about fashion along with dancing. Her bold fashion adds life to sarees and lehengas. Check out her fancy blouse designs.

Deep Neck Gold Blouse

A golden blouse is a must-have. It fits every look. Nora carried it on a deep neck, choose it on a V neck if you want. Available readymade.

Sequin Work Blouse

For a party wear blouse, sequin work is perfect. The actress styled it with one strip. Choose according to your choice. Blouses available for ₹500-₹1000.

Padded Readymade Blouse

Padded blouses add boldness. If you want to impress your husband, it's a great option. Style it with a saree or lehenga for a hot look.

Mirror Work Blouse Design

Mirror work blouses are a fashion statement. Buy a blouse with heavy embroidery for ₹1000. Minimal makeup and a sheer saree will look great.

Bustier Blouse Design

If you like celeb fashion, wear a bustier blouse like Nora Fatehi. It looks sexy without being revealing. Get it stitched instead of buying.

Full Sleeve Blouse Design

For a traditional first night look, choose a full sleeve floral blouse with sequin work. It has a three-dimensional print. Such blouses are expensive.

