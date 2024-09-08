Lifestyle
Rich in antioxidants and antibacterial properties, Tulsi is best for skin care. Tulsi can be used to remove acne, soften the skin and for glowing skin.
Applying antibacterial Tulsi paste on the face gradually reduces acne. Along with this, excess oil on the face also starts reducing.
Antioxidant-rich Tulsi eliminates free radicals and brightens the face. It is considered good for all skin tones.
Fine lines and wrinkles can be removed by using Tulsi paste. Mix Tulsi paste with curd and apply on the face. Wash face after 15 minutes.
Facial pores get clogged due to dirt. Applying Tulsi paste detoxifies the skin and also removes toxins from the skin.
Apply Tulsi paste in honey to acne-related facial oedema. Both acne and oedema will go. Slowly, your face will become flawless.