Tulsi brightens not just the body but also the face

Tulsi for skincare

Rich in antioxidants and antibacterial properties, Tulsi is best for skin care. Tulsi can be used to remove acne, soften the skin and for glowing skin.

Tulsi removes acne

Applying antibacterial Tulsi paste on the face gradually reduces acne. Along with this, excess oil on the face also starts reducing.

Tulsi for skin brightening

Antioxidant-rich Tulsi eliminates free radicals and brightens the face. It is considered good for all skin tones.

Tulsi paste makes the skin youthful

Fine lines and wrinkles can be removed by using Tulsi paste. Mix Tulsi paste with curd and apply on the face. Wash face after 15 minutes. 

Skin impurities are removed

Facial pores get clogged due to dirt. Applying Tulsi paste detoxifies the skin and also removes toxins from the skin.

Tulsi paste for acne

Apply Tulsi paste in honey to acne-related facial oedema. Both acne and oedema will go. Slowly, your face will become flawless.

