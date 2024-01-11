Japan to Thailand: 7 Asian countries to visit in January

Lifestyle
Discover the magic of January in Asia! From snow-clad temples in Japan to vibrant celebrations in Vietnam, explore diverse landscapes and rich cultures!
January brings pleasant weather to Singapore. Explore the futuristic Gardens by the Bay, stroll through Chinatown, and visit Sentosa Island for entertainment
January is ideal for exploring Sri Lanka. Visit cultural triangle with ancient ruins, go on a wildlife safari in Yala National Park, relax on the beautiful beaches of Unawatuna.
January in Japan offers a picturesque winter landscape. Experience magical winter illuminations in Tokyo, visit historic Kyoto covered in snow, and enjoy hot springs in Hokkaido
Enjoy Vietnam's cool and dry weather in January. Explore the bustling streets of Hanoi, cruise through the stunning Halong Bay
January marks the dry season, making it ideal to explore Cambodia's ancient temples like Angkor Wat. The pleasant weather allows for comfortable visits to Phnom Penh and Siem Reap
Experience Dubai's mild winter in January. Visit iconic landmarks like the Burj Khalifa, indulge in luxury shopping, and explore the traditional markets