Begonia to Fuchsia: 7 flowers that can grow in shade

Shaded areas can be transformed into vibrant gardens with the right flowers. Many plants thrive in low light, adding color and beauty to your space
Known for its lush, textured foliage, Hostas also produce delicate lavender or white flowers. These hardy perennials thrive in full to partial shade
Astilbes brighten shady areas with their feathery, plume-like blooms in shades of pink, white, and red. They prefer moist, well-drained soil and add elegance to woodland gardens
A classic shade flower, Impatiens bloom in vibrant hues like red, pink, orange, and white. These annuals grow well in containers or beds and require consistent watering
This perennial's heart-shaped pink or white flowers dangle gracefully on arching stems. Bleeding Hearts thrive in partial to full shade and prefer cool, moist soil
Fuchsias feature intricate, pendulous blooms in bright pinks, purples, and whites. Ideal for hanging baskets, they enjoy dappled shade and well-drained soil
Begonias offer a range of colors and types, including wax, tuberous, and rex varieties. These versatile plants grow well in shade, adding charm to beds, borders, or pots
This perennial produces fragrant white bell-shaped flowers in spring. Lily of the Valley thrives in shady spots with rich, moist soil, making it a low-maintenance choice
