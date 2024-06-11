 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

What does Virat Kohli eat in a day? A Glimpse into his plate

Breakfast

Nut butter on gluten-free toast, green tea with lemon.

Lunch

Vegetable soups, broths, and grilled veggies.

Dinner

Pan-grilled tempeh or tofu with steamed or boiled vegetables.

Snacks

Smoothies, sprouts, and salads.

Key principles of Virat Kohli's diet

Minimal processing: He prefers whole, raw foods over refined alternatives. He likes steamed, boiled, and pan-grilled meals with minimal oil and strong spices.

High protein

Plant-based protein foods such as tofu, lentils, and quinoa help him satisfy his protein requirements.

Hydration

He recommends drinking plenty of water and green tea to stay hydrated.

No added sugar

He avoids sugary beverages and processed foods, instead using natural sweeteners as needed.

