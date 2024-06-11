Boxer to Beagle-7 naughtiest and stubborn dog breeds

Entertainment
Here are seven breeds that are commonly regarded as extremely lively and full of mischief.
Boxers are playful and full of energy, often acting like eternal puppies. Their exuberance can sometimes lead to trouble if they don’t get enough exercise and attention.
Beagles are curious and have a strong sense of smell, often leading them into trouble as they follow interesting scents. They are known for their energetic and playful nature.
Jack Russells are small but extremely energetic and intelligent, often getting into mischief if not given enough physical and mental stimulation.
Dachshunds, or "wiener dogs," are known for their tenacious and adventurous personalities. They love to dig and explore, sometimes getting themselves into tight spots.
Huskies are highly intelligent and independent, often leading to naughty behaviours like escaping or getting into things they shouldn’t. They are also very vocal.
French Bulldogs are charming and playful. They often engage in mischievous behavior to get attention, and their curious nature can sometimes lead them into trouble.
Labs are friendly and playful, but their high energy can sometimes lead to mischievous behaviour, especially if they are not properly exercised and mentally stimulated.