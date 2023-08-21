Jalebi to Gulab Jamun-7 Indian sweets YOU can make at home

Lifestyle
Here are seven popular Indian sweets that you can make at home:
Rasgulla is a Bengali sweet made from chhena (cheese curds) that is kneaded into soft balls and cooked in sugar syrup until they puff up.
Barfi is a broad category of Indian sweets made from milk solids like khoya or condensed milk. Some popular varieties include kaju katli, besan barfi, and coconut barfi.
Jalebi is made by deep-frying a fermented batter in a pretzel or circular shape and then soaking it in sugar syrup. It's crispy on the outside and juicy inside.
Halwa is a dense and sweet confection made from ingredients like semolina (rava), carrots, lentils, or fruits. Each type has its unique flavor and texture.
These soft and spongy milk-based dumplings are soaked in fragrant sugar syrup. You can make them from milk powder or khoya (reduced milk solids).
Peda is a soft and creamy sweet made from khoya, sugar, and flavors like cardamom. It can be shaped into rounds or flattened discs.
Ladoos are spherical sweets that come in various types. Some favorites include besan ladoo (made from gram flour), motichoor ladoo (tiny chickpea flour pearls), and coconut ladoo.