Lifestyle

Jalebi to Gulab Jamun-7 Indian sweets YOU can make at home

Here are seven popular Indian sweets that you can make at home:
 

Image credits: Freepik

Rasgulla

Rasgulla is a Bengali sweet made from chhena (cheese curds) that is kneaded into soft balls and cooked in sugar syrup until they puff up.
 

Image credits: Getty

Barfi

Barfi is a broad category of Indian sweets made from milk solids like khoya or condensed milk. Some popular varieties include kaju katli, besan barfi, and coconut barfi.
 

Image credits: Getty

Jalebi

Jalebi is made by deep-frying a fermented batter in a pretzel or circular shape and then soaking it in sugar syrup. It's crispy on the outside and juicy inside.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Halwa

Halwa is a dense and sweet confection made from ingredients like semolina (rava), carrots, lentils, or fruits. Each type has its unique flavor and texture.

Image credits: Instagram

Gulab Jamun

These soft and spongy milk-based dumplings are soaked in fragrant sugar syrup. You can make them from milk powder or khoya (reduced milk solids).
 

Image credits: Freepik

Peda

Peda is a soft and creamy sweet made from khoya, sugar, and flavors like cardamom. It can be shaped into rounds or flattened discs.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Ladoo

Ladoos are spherical sweets that come in various types. Some favorites include besan ladoo (made from gram flour), motichoor ladoo (tiny chickpea flour pearls), and coconut ladoo.
 

Image credits: our own
Find Next One