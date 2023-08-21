Lifestyle

7 seeds that can help YOU lose weight

1. Fenugreek Seeds

Rich in soluble fiber and may help control blood sugar levels. Soaking them overnight and consuming the water in the morning is a common practice for weight management.

2. Flaxseeds

Loaded with fiber and lignans, compounds that may help control appetite and promote gut health. Grinding them releases their nutrients, making them easier to digest and absorb.

3. Cumin Seeds

Known for their potential to aid digestion and boost metabolism. They can be added to various dishes to enhance flavor and potential weight loss benefits.

4. Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds provide a dose of vitamin E, healthy fats, and protein. They can be enjoyed on their own, added to yogurt, or incorporated into trail mixes.

5. Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are rich in antioxidants and healthy fats. They add a delightful nutty flavor to dishes and can be sprinkled over salads or used in sauces.

6. Chia Seeds

Nutritional marvel, swelling when soaked and creating a feeling of fullness. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein.

7. Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are a source of protein, healthy fats, and magnesium. Munch on them as a snack or sprinkle them on salads to add a satisfying crunch.

