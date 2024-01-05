Lifestyle

Jaipur to Agra: 7 places to visit in India this January

Embark on a January journey from Jaipur to Agra, discovering 7 captivating destinations in North India—where history, culture, and natural beauty converge

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

January is a great time to visit Shimla, a popular hill station, as it is covered in snow during this month. You can enjoy the scenic beauty, go skiing

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Rishikesh, situated on the banks of the Ganges River, is known for its spiritual and adventure activities. January offers a pleasant climate for yoga retreats

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Agra is home to the iconic Taj Mahal, and January provides a cool and comfortable climate for exploring this world-renowned monument

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Known as the Pink City, Jaipur is rich in history and culture. Explore the City Palace, Hawa Mahal, and the Amer Fort

Amritsar, Punjab

Visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar, one of the holiest Sikh shrines. January offers a pleasant climate to explore the city and witness the vibrant culture

Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

Nestled in the Himalayas, Dharamshala is known for its Tibetan culture and the residence of the Dalai Lama. Enjoy the serene landscapes, visit the Namgyal Monastery

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi, on the banks of the Ganges, is one of the oldest and holiest cities in India. Witness the Ganga Aarti, explore the narrow lanes, and experience the spiritual atmosphere

