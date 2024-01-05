7 superfoods to boost your immune system against Covid-19

Lifestyle
Packed with vitamin C, citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, grapefruits, and tangerines are well-known for their immune-strengthening abilities.
Rich in antioxidants, berries - such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries - are potent in bolstering immune function.
Kale, spinach, and other leafy greens are powerhouses of vitamins A, C, and K. They contribute to a healthier immune response and are beneficial in maintaining overall health.
Garlic boasts immune-enhancing properties. It contains allicin, a compound known for its antibacterial and antiviral effects, aiding in warding off infections.
Probiotics found in yogurt and fermented foods help in maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. Look for probiotic-rich yogurts that contain live and active cultures.
This vibrant spice contains curcumin, recognized for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It supports immune health by reducing inflammation in the body.
Packed with healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals, nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, and sunflower seeds are excellent additions.