7 superfoods to boost your immune system against Covid-19

Image credits: Pexels

1. Citrus Fruits

Packed with vitamin C, citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, grapefruits, and tangerines are well-known for their immune-strengthening abilities.

Image credits: Pexels

2. Berries

Rich in antioxidants, berries - such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries - are potent in bolstering immune function.

Image credits: Pexels

3. Leafy Greens

Kale, spinach, and other leafy greens are powerhouses of vitamins A, C, and K. They contribute to a healthier immune response and are beneficial in maintaining overall health.

Image credits: Pexels

4. Garlic

Garlic boasts immune-enhancing properties. It contains allicin, a compound known for its antibacterial and antiviral effects, aiding in warding off infections.

Image credits: Pexels

5. Yogurt

Probiotics found in yogurt and fermented foods help in maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. Look for probiotic-rich yogurts that contain live and active cultures.

Image credits: Pexels

6. Turmeric

This vibrant spice contains curcumin, recognized for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It supports immune health by reducing inflammation in the body.

Image credits: Pexels

7. Nuts and Seeds

Packed with healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals, nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, and sunflower seeds are excellent additions.

Image credits: Pexels
