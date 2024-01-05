6 best places to do scuba diving in India

Lifestyle
Havelock Island is renowned for its crystal-clear waters and vibrant coral reefs. Dive sites like Aquarium, Lighthouse, and Mac Point offer diverse marine life.
Goa's coastlines offer excellent diving experiences, especially around Grande Island and nearby sites.
Known as Pigeon Island, it's one of the best diving sites in Karnataka and has clear waters that attract divers to explore beautiful coral reefs.
The underwater world of Pondicherry, particularly at sites like Temple Reef, offers diverse marine life and artificial reefs.
The pristine coral islands of Lakshadweep, such as Bangaram, Agatti, and Kadmat, offer excellent diving opportunities.
Tarkarli, located along the Konkan coast, boasts clear waters and coral reefs. It's known for its diverse marine life, including various fish species, rays, and sea cucumbers.