Lifestyle

6 best places to do scuba diving in India

Image credits: freepik

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Havelock Island is renowned for its crystal-clear waters and vibrant coral reefs. Dive sites like Aquarium, Lighthouse, and Mac Point offer diverse marine life. 

Image credits: freepik

Goa

Goa's coastlines offer excellent diving experiences, especially around Grande Island and nearby sites. 

Image credits: freepik

Netrani Island, Karnataka

Known as Pigeon Island, it's one of the best diving sites in Karnataka and has clear waters that attract divers to explore beautiful coral reefs. 

Image credits: freepik

Pondicherry

The underwater world of Pondicherry, particularly at sites like Temple Reef, offers diverse marine life and artificial reefs. 

Image credits: freepik

Lakshadweep Islands

The pristine coral islands of Lakshadweep, such as Bangaram, Agatti, and Kadmat, offer excellent diving opportunities.

Image credits: freepik

Tarkarli, Maharashtra

Tarkarli, located along the Konkan coast, boasts clear waters and coral reefs. It's known for its diverse marine life, including various fish species, rays, and sea cucumbers.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One