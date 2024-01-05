Lifestyle

Chole Bhature to Paratha-7 street side breakfast items of India

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Chole Bhature

A popular North Indian dish consisting of spicy chickpea curry (chole) served with deep-fried bread (bhature). It's a flavorful and hearty breakfast choice.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Poha

It is a light and flavorful dish with flattened rice, onions, peas, mustard seeds, and curry leaves. It's often garnished with coriander leaves, peanuts, and lemon juice.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Paratha

A flatbread made from whole wheat dough, stuffed with various fillings like potatoes, paneer, or mixed vegetables. It's often served with yoghurt or pickles.

Image credits: Instagram

Dosa

A thin, crispy pancake made from fermented rice and lentil batter. It comes in various forms like plain dosa, masala dosa, or rava dosa.

Image credits: Getty

Vada Pav

A popular street food from Maharashtra, vada pav consists of a deep-fried potato dumpling (vada) sandwiched between a pav (soft bread roll) and chutneys and spices.

Image credits: Instagram

Jalebi with Fafda

Jalebi, a deep-fried spiral-shaped sweet made from fermented batter and soaked in sugar syrup, is often paired with crispy, savory fafda, a gram flour-based snack, in Gujarat.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Idli Sambar

Soft, steamed rice cakes (idlis) served with spicy lentil-based soup (sambar) and coconut chutney. It's a South Indian breakfast staple loved for its taste and simplicity.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
