Lifestyle

Australia to Canada: 7 countries with weird nick names

Explore quirky country nicknames – from Australia's Down Under to Iceland's Land of Fire and Ice. Unveil the charm and idiosyncrasies that define these unique monikers

Image credits: Pixabay

Australia- Down Under

This nickname reflects the country's location in the southern hemisphere, far away from many other nations

Image credits: Pixabay

Canada - The Great White North

Referring to Canada's northern location and its often snowy landscapes

Image credits: Pixabay

Brazil - Pindorama

An indigenous term used to refer to the land of palm trees, giving a different perspective on the country

Image credits: Pixabay

Japan - Land of the Rising Sun

This nickname comes from Japan's location to the east of the Asian continent, where the sun appears to rise first

Image credits: Pixabay

South Korea - The Land of the Morning Calm

Reflecting the country's serene and peaceful landscape, this nick name suits South Korea

Image credits: pixabay

Iceland - The Land of Fire and Ice

This nickname captures the contrast between Iceland's glaciers and volcanoes

Image credits: Pixabay

Mongolia - The Land of the Blue Sky

Referring to the country's clear, vast skies that often appear blue

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One