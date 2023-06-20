Jagannath Rath Yatra: 6 tasty foods to gorge on this festival

Lifestyle
Khaja uses wheat flour with sugar made into layered dough with stuffing. Here are 6 tasty foods to gorge on during this festival.
Dalma is a mix of lentils and vegetables made without oil. It is one of the city's specials.
You need to have this mix of vegetables during Rath Yatra. Santula is a vegetable curry served with rice or Indian bread.
Chenna Poda is a sweet dish cooked for several hours and made from cottage cheese and caramelised sugar.
Served alongside curd and papad, Khechedi is one of Lord Jagannath’s maha bhog dishes.
Mouth-watering delicacy served as the morning food to Lord Jagannath is made with cardamoms, coconut, milk and fennel seeds.