Jagadhatri Puja 2023: 7 idols of Goddess in Chandannagar

Jagadhatri Puja is celebrated with much fervour specially in West Bengal. Chandannagar of Hoogly district is host to the most beautiful, elaborate Puja pandals in the country
Celebrated in Chandannagar, West Bengal, Jagadhatri Puja honors the divine Goddess Jagadhatri, an incarnation of Devi Durga
The festival showcases Chandannagar's rich cultural heritage through vibrant processions, intricate decorations, and traditional rituals
Elaborate and artistic pandals dot the city, each telling a unique story of devotion and creativity during the Jagadhatri Puja festivities
The Puja is marked by intricate rituals, including the crafting and immersion of the Goddess's idol, attracting devotees from far and wide
The festival fosters a strong sense of community as people come together to celebrate, share joy, and participate in various cultural events
The grandeur reaches its peak during the immersion procession, a spectacular event symbolizing the conclusion of the Jagadhatri Puja festivities in Chandannagar