6 unique ways of celebrating Thanksgiving

Enjoy the fall foliage, share a meal outdoors, and bond over activities like nature walks or storytelling around a campfire.
Dedicate the day to volunteering and helping serve meals to the less fortunate or participate in charitable activities, spreading the spirit of giving.
Host a diverse Thanksgiving potluck where guests bring traditional dishes from their cultural backgrounds.
Connect with friends or family members living abroad via video calls and share stories, traditions, and cuisines from different parts of the world, fostering global connections.
Create a "thankful tree" by hanging paper leaves on branches, where family and friends write what they're grateful for.
Organize a DIY craft session where everyone creates handmade gifts, cards, or decorations. Encourage sharing personal stories and talents.