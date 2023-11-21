Lifestyle

6 unique ways of celebrating Thanksgiving

Image credits: Getty

Outdoor adventure Thanksgiving

Enjoy the fall foliage, share a meal outdoors, and bond over activities like nature walks or storytelling around a campfire.

Image credits: Getty

Volunteer and give back

Dedicate the day to volunteering and helping serve meals to the less fortunate or participate in charitable activities, spreading the spirit of giving.

Image credits: Getty

Cultural potluck

Host a diverse Thanksgiving potluck where guests bring traditional dishes from their cultural backgrounds. 

Image credits: Getty

International Thanksgiving video calls

Connect with friends or family members living abroad via video calls and share stories, traditions, and cuisines from different parts of the world, fostering global connections.

Image credits: Getty

Thankful tree

Create a "thankful tree" by hanging paper leaves on branches, where family and friends write what they're grateful for. 

Image credits: Getty

DIY craft and sharing session

Organize a DIY craft session where everyone creates handmade gifts, cards, or decorations. Encourage sharing personal stories and talents.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One