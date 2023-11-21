6 ways to get over mental filtering

Lifestyle
Recognize when you're engaging in mental filtering. Being mindful of this habit allows you to consciously challenge negative thoughts.
Actively challenge negative thoughts by examining evidence for and against them. Look for more balanced and realistic interpretations of situations.
Indulging in cognitive restructuring, mindfulness meditation, and cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) can help reframe negative thoughts and promote more balanced thinking patterns.
Discuss your thoughts and feelings with a trusted friend, family member, or mental health professional. They can provide a different perspective and offer support.
Replace negative self-talk with more positive and realistic affirmations. For instance, instead of dwelling on failures, focus on what you've learned or achieved.
Cultivate a habit of gratitude by focusing on positive aspects of your life. Consider keeping a gratitude journal to remind yourself of things you're thankful for.