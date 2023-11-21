Lifestyle

6 ways to get over mental filtering

Image credits: Getty

Awareness and mindfulness

Recognize when you're engaging in mental filtering. Being mindful of this habit allows you to consciously challenge negative thoughts.

Image credits: Getty

Reframe negative thoughts

Actively challenge negative thoughts by examining evidence for and against them. Look for more balanced and realistic interpretations of situations.

Image credits: Getty

Practice cognitive behavioral techniques

Indulging in cognitive restructuring, mindfulness meditation, and cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) can help reframe negative thoughts and promote more balanced thinking patterns.

Image credits: Getty

Seek support

Discuss your thoughts and feelings with a trusted friend, family member, or mental health professional. They can provide a different perspective and offer support.

Image credits: Getty

Positive self-talk

Replace negative self-talk with more positive and realistic affirmations. For instance, instead of dwelling on failures, focus on what you've learned or achieved.

Image credits: Getty

Practice gratitude

Cultivate a habit of gratitude by focusing on positive aspects of your life. Consider keeping a gratitude journal to remind yourself of things you're thankful for.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One