Diabetes 101: 7 tips to control high blood sugar

Lifestyle
Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Hydration helps your kidneys function properly, which is essential in managing blood sugar levels.
Exercise helps lower blood sugar levels by allowing your body to use insulin more effectively. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week.
Focus on a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. Limit processed foods, refined sugars, and excessive carbohydrates.
Stress can elevate blood sugar levels. Practice stress-reducing techniques like meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises, or hobbies to manage stress effectively.
Keep track of your blood sugar levels regularly. Monitoring helps you understand how your body responds to different foods, activities, medications, and stress.
If prescribed medication to manage blood sugar, take it as directed by your healthcare provider. Be consistent with your medication regimen and follow up with your doctor.
Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night. Poor sleep can affect your body's insulin sensitivity, leading to higher blood sugar levels.