Cabbage to Cauliflower: 7 purple vegetables to try this Winter

Lifestyle
Cabbage to cauliflower, explore 7 vibrant purple veggies this winter! From antioxidant-rich grapes to versatile eggplants, these purple vegetables add colourful hue to your plate
Purple carrots contain the antioxidant anthocyanin, just like their orange counterparts. They can be eaten raw, roasted, or added to soups
Purple lettuce, such as red leaf lettuce or Lollo Rosso, is a visually appealing salad green. Its vibrant color comes from anthocyanins, potent antioxidants
While not a vegetable, purple grapes are Grapes contain resveratrol, a powerful antioxidant that has been linked to various health benefits
Eggplants are not only rich in purple pigment but also in fiber and other nutrients. They can be grilled, roasted, or used in various dishes
These potatoes contain anthocyanins, which are antioxidants that give them their purple color. They also provide a good source of vitamins and minerals
Purple cabbage contains anthocyanins and is a rich source of vitamins and minerals. It can be used in salads, slaws, or stir-fries
Purple cauliflower, a visually striking cruciferous vegetable, is a nutritious variant of traditional white cauliflower. Its vibrant hue is due to the presence of anthocyanins