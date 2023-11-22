Lifestyle

Cabbage to Cauliflower: 7 purple vegetables to try this Winter

Cabbage to cauliflower, explore 7 vibrant purple veggies this winter! From antioxidant-rich grapes to versatile eggplants, these purple vegetables add colourful hue to your plate

Image credits: Pixabay

Purple Carrot

Purple carrots contain the antioxidant anthocyanin, just like their orange counterparts. They can be eaten raw, roasted, or added to soups

Image credits: Pixabay

Purple Lettuce

Purple lettuce, such as red leaf lettuce or Lollo Rosso, is a visually appealing salad green. Its vibrant color comes from anthocyanins, potent antioxidants

Image credits: Pixabay

Purple Grapes

While not a vegetable, purple grapes are Grapes contain resveratrol, a powerful antioxidant that has been linked to various health benefits

Image credits: Pixabay

Eggplants

Eggplants are not only rich in purple pigment but also in fiber and other nutrients. They can be grilled, roasted, or used in various dishes

Image credits: Pixabay

Purple Potatoes

These potatoes contain anthocyanins, which are antioxidants that give them their purple color. They also provide a good source of vitamins and minerals

Image credits: Pixabay

Purple Cabbage

Purple cabbage contains anthocyanins and is a rich source of vitamins and minerals. It can be used in salads, slaws, or stir-fries

Image credits: Pixabay

Purple Cauliflower

Purple cauliflower, a visually striking cruciferous vegetable, is a nutritious variant of traditional white cauliflower. Its vibrant hue is due to the presence of anthocyanins

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One