(PHOTOS) Mannara Chopra’s 7 stunning blouse designs for ultimate glam

Lifestyle
Mannara styles a sequin blouse with a pink embroidered saree. She accessorizes the bold blouse with a silver necklace and golden jhumki earrings.
Add a modern touch to your traditional look with Mannara's one-strip Banarasi saree blouse. While she opts for a deep neckline, you can customize it.
Embroidered blouses are always in style. Find various lace and star-work blouses that can be paired with both heavy and plain sarees.
A net blouse offers a chic look. Mannara pairs a matching bold net blouse with a black saree, a great inspiration for a budget-friendly style.
A revealing blouse adds flair to any outfit. Mannara's cutout blouse is perfect for lehengas, making you the star of the event.
A sweetheart neckline blouse with zircon work looks stunning. Mannara keeps the look minimal while flaunting the neckline. This design is perfect for sarees.
Mannara's heart-shaped blouse complements broad shoulders and is ideal for those with a fuller bust. Avoid necklaces with this blouse pattern.
(PHOTOS) A sneak peek inside Sara Ali Khan's lavish Mumbai home
(PHOTOS) Inside Sara Ali Khan's lavish Mumbai house
Uric Acid Pain? This fruit can help you find relief every day
Happy Promise Day 2025: Top 10 wishes, quotes you can send loved ones