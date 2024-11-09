Lifestyle

Clogged Kitchen Sink? Clean it this way

Why does the sink clog?

Food particles and waste get stuck in the pipe while washing dishes. This causes the sink to clog and the water to stagnate.

Use a bottle

Cut the top of a plastic bottle, place it over the sink drain, and press to force water out.

Use a net

Cut the bottom of a bottle, make holes, and hang it near the sink. Waste will fall into it.

Use baking powder

Pour baking soda and vinegar into the sink, followed by hot water.

Clean with a wire hanger

Bend a wire hanger and insert it into the pipe to clean it.

Use sodium bicarbonate

Pour sodium bicarbonate and hot water into the sink. Grease and dirt will be cleaned.

Hydrogen Peroxide

Mix baking soda and hydrogen peroxide, pour into the sink, and after 15 minutes, pour hot water.

