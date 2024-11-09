Lifestyle
Food particles and waste get stuck in the pipe while washing dishes. This causes the sink to clog and the water to stagnate.
Cut the top of a plastic bottle, place it over the sink drain, and press to force water out.
Cut the bottom of a bottle, make holes, and hang it near the sink. Waste will fall into it.
Pour baking soda and vinegar into the sink, followed by hot water.
Bend a wire hanger and insert it into the pipe to clean it.
Pour sodium bicarbonate and hot water into the sink. Grease and dirt will be cleaned.
Mix baking soda and hydrogen peroxide, pour into the sink, and after 15 minutes, pour hot water.