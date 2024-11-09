Lifestyle

Saree Styles Inspired by Shanaya and Janhvi Kapoor

Pearl Transparent Saree

For a slim figure like Shanaya Kapoor, try a transparent pearl saree with a deep-neck pearl blouse and jewelry.

Tissue Silk Saree

Slim figures shine in designer sarees. Pair a peach tissue silk saree with a sweetheart neckline embroidered blouse and choker.

Printed Georgette Saree

Opt for a lightweight printed georgette saree with an embroidered sleeveless blouse for special occasions.

Sequin Partywear Saree

Curvy figures can take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor's saree collection. Pair a sequined saree with a deep-neck blouse for a fashionable look.

Floral Organza Saree

Lightweight sarees like this floral organza saree flatter curvy figures, creating a slim and sophisticated look.

Zari Work Saree

Enhance your look with a light fabric saree featuring golden zari work and a matching blouse.

Dual-Colored Saree

Tissue sarees complement curvy figures. Consider a silver gotapatti saree with an embroidered blouse.

