Green Chutney recipe; Here's how you can keep it fresh for a week

Ingredients for Green Chutney

1 cup coriander leaves, 1/2 cup mint leaves, 1-2 green chilies, 1/2-inch ginger, 1 tsp lemon juice, 1/2 tsp roasted cumin powder, salt to taste, 3-4 ice cubes

Prepare the Leaves

Pluck and set aside coriander and mint leaves. Keep the coriander stems for enhanced flavor. Wash thoroughly and pat dry

Blend All Ingredients

In a blender, combine coriander, mint, green chilies, ginger, cumin powder, and salt. Coarsely grind

Add Ice While Blending

Add 3-4 ice cubes while blending. This prevents overheating and discoloration

Add Lemon Juice

Add lemon juice for tang and freshness. It enhances the green color and preserves the chutney

Blend Until Smooth

Blend until smooth, adding cold water if needed

Serve or Store Chutney

Transfer to a bowl and serve immediately or store in the refrigerator for up to a week

