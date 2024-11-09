Green Chutney recipe; Here's how you can keep it fresh for a week

Lifestyle
1 cup coriander leaves, 1/2 cup mint leaves, 1-2 green chilies, 1/2-inch ginger, 1 tsp lemon juice, 1/2 tsp roasted cumin powder, salt to taste, 3-4 ice cubes
Pluck and set aside coriander and mint leaves. Keep the coriander stems for enhanced flavor. Wash thoroughly and pat dry
In a blender, combine coriander, mint, green chilies, ginger, cumin powder, and salt. Coarsely grind
Add 3-4 ice cubes while blending. This prevents overheating and discoloration
Add lemon juice for tang and freshness. It enhances the green color and preserves the chutney
Blend until smooth, adding cold water if needed
Transfer to a bowl and serve immediately or store in the refrigerator for up to a week