IPL fashion: What to wear for a match day at the stadium; Check here

Heading to the stadium or watching with friends? Here are the best outfit ideas for both men and women to keep it sporty, stylish, and comfy

Image credits: Instagram@jasminwalia

Women – Sporty Chic

Pair your team jersey with high-waisted denim shorts or joggers. Add white sneakers and a baseball cap for that cool, casual vibe.

Image credits: Getty

Women – Boho Stadium Look

Try a flowy printed maxi dress with your team’s colors. Layer it with a denim jacket and ankle boots—perfect for both comfort and flair.


 

Image credits: Pinterest

Women – Athleisure Goals

Wear a crop top or tank with high-waist leggings or cycling shorts. Throw on a bomber jacket and finish with chunky sneakers and a sleek ponytail.

Image credits: Pinterest

Women – Desi Twist

Add some culture to the cricket! Style a kurti with jeans and accessorize with jhumkas or bangles in your team’s colors.
 

Image credits: Pinterest

Men – Classic Fan Look

Team jersey + ripped jeans + sneakers = a timeless match-day fit. Add sunglasses or a watch for bonus points.
 

Image credits: Pinterest

Men – Street Style Edge

Go for graphic tees or oversized shirts in team shades, cargo pants or shorts, and high-top sneakers. Don’t forget a bucket hat!
 

Image credits: Pinterest

Men – Athleisure Mode

Pair a sleeveless tank or fitted tee with track pants. Layer with a zip-up hoodie and go for sporty slides or trainers.
 

Image credits: Pinterest

Men – Casual Kurta Vibes

For a relaxed desi look, wear a cotton kurta with slim-fit jeans and loafers. Choose pastel or team-color shades to stand out subtly.
 

Image credits: Pinterest

