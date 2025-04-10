IPL fashion: What to wear for a match day at the stadium; Check here

Lifestyle
Heading to the stadium or watching with friends? Here are the best outfit ideas for both men and women to keep it sporty, stylish, and comfy
Pair your team jersey with high-waisted denim shorts or joggers. Add white sneakers and a baseball cap for that cool, casual vibe.
Try a flowy printed maxi dress with your team’s colors. Layer it with a denim jacket and ankle boots—perfect for both comfort and flair.
Wear a crop top or tank with high-waist leggings or cycling shorts. Throw on a bomber jacket and finish with chunky sneakers and a sleek ponytail.
Add some culture to the cricket! Style a kurti with jeans and accessorize with jhumkas or bangles in your team’s colors.
Team jersey + ripped jeans + sneakers = a timeless match-day fit. Add sunglasses or a watch for bonus points.
Go for graphic tees or oversized shirts in team shades, cargo pants or shorts, and high-top sneakers. Don’t forget a bucket hat!
Pair a sleeveless tank or fitted tee with track pants. Layer with a zip-up hoodie and go for sporty slides or trainers.
For a relaxed desi look, wear a cotton kurta with slim-fit jeans and loafers. Choose pastel or team-color shades to stand out subtly.
