Hanuman Jayanti 2025: 5 auspicious offerings for Bajrangbali

Lifestyle
The festival of Hanuman Janmotsav will be celebrated on Saturday, April 12th. Offering some special things to Hanumanji on this day brings auspicious results
Things made from gram flour like laddoo, boondi laddoo, and boondi made from pure ghee are mainly offered to Hanumanji. Hanumanji is quickly pleased by offering these things
Bananas are especially dear to Hanumanji, keep in mind that these bananas should not be spoiled. Hanumanji is pleased by offering bananas and fulfills every wish of the devotees
Churma is also very dear to Hanumanji. This churma should be made at home with pure cow's ghee. Churma is offered to Hanumanji Maharaj on special occasions
Although Hanumanji likes many types of offerings, jaggery and gram are the purest and most natural. By offering this, Hanumanji fulfills every wish of his devotees
On April 12th, i.e., Hanuman Jayanti, you can offer kheer made from cow's milk to Bajrangbali. By offering kheer, happiness, prosperity, and peace will remain in your life
